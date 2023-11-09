Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,693 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of TransMedics Group worth $33,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after buying an additional 346,727 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 281.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 843,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,122,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $963,186. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 20.70.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.