Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,904 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $33,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.