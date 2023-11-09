Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,037 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Sanmina worth $35,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

