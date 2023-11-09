Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,484 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Choice Hotels International worth $35,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

