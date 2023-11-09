Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,395 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Energizer worth $34,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Energizer by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Energizer by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -35.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

