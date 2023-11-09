Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,502 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Houlihan Lokey worth $32,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.1 %

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

HLI opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

