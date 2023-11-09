Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,524 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Simply Good Foods worth $37,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $835,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $7,503,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

SMPL stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

