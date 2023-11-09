Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,462 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.31% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $32,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $930.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

