Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,273 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $32,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,184,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $204,772,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,045,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,834,000 after purchasing an additional 154,101 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 349,002 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.67 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

