Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Sunrun worth $34,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Sunrun by 50.0% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $36,589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sunrun by 42.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,860,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,780,000 after buying an additional 1,147,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

