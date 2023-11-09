Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of Kontoor Brands worth $33,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 5,918,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 120.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE KTB opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

