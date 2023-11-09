Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.46% of Papa John’s International worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 35.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 253.1% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

