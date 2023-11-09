Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Rentokil Initial worth $34,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,686,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,252,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RTO stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

