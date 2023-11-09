Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $32,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 729,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,376 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,446.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,230. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BFAM opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $98.87.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

