Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BC opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

