Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.14.

NYSE BG opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

