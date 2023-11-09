Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
