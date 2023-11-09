Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$109.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.82.

Cargojet Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$87.34 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$143.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$90.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

