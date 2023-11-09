Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$109.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CJT

Cargojet Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$87.34 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$143.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$90.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.