Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$175.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.82.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$87.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.61.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

