Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

Cargojet Stock Up 3.6 %

CJT stock opened at C$87.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.58. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

