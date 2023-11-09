Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CJT

Cargojet Stock Up 3.6 %

CJT stock opened at C$87.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.58. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.