Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.82.

Cargojet stock opened at C$87.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$90.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$143.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

