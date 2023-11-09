Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$125.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.82.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$87.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.58. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.