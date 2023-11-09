Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$142.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.82.

TSE:CJT opened at C$87.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.58.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

