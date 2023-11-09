CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
View Our Latest Report on CarParts.com
CarParts.com Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 12,627.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CarParts.com
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.