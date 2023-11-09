CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

PRTS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $174.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 12,627.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

