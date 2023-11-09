Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Cavco Industries worth $37,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at $290,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth $186,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $258.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.18. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.38 and a one year high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

