Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Chesswood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:CHW opened at C$6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$5.40 and a 1-year high of C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.49.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.13. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of C$80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 0.8701117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,567.91. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,208 shares of company stock valued at $752,025. Insiders own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Stories

