Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Clarus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLAR

Clarus Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of CLAR opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Clarus had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,776,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,469,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 251,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 218,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.