Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

ELP opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

