Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Upgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.04). Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

