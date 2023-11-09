Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 138,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.