Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.35

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.35 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.09). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.11), with a volume of 26,051 shares traded.

Conygar Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.35. The stock has a market cap of £53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,285.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.