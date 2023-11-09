Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

CRVS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,159 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

