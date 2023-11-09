Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $666.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

