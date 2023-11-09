CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$13.58 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.