CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

CRT.UN opened at C$13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.70. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

