CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.70. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

