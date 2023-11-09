CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.29.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,017 shares of company stock worth $3,101,198. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

