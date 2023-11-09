Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $899,606.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

