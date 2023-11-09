Deming Xiao Sells 982 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $492.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.63 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.19 and its 200 day moving average is $488.86.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.17.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

