DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $199.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $5,768,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in DLH by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 701,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 185,754 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in DLH by 75.6% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,649 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Further Reading

