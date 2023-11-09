Dmitry Melnikov Sells 49,087 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 49,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $404,476.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 23,587 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $179,261.20.

On Monday, October 30th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 32,219 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $260,329.52.

On Friday, October 27th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,760 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,372.80.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $218,867.22.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,194 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $9,647.52.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.27. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 221.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semrush by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 2,018.8% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 292,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

