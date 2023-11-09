DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 806,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 168,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,780,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

