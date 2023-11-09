Dover Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dover Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

