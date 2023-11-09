Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $851.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a current ratio of 43.02.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 409.10%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

