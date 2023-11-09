Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ellington Financial worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $851.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 43.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 409.10%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

