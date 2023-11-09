Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

