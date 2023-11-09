Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.98. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of C$67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0967239 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.