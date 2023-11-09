Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of C$67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0967239 earnings per share for the current year.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.