Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EDR stock opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of C$67.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0967239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

