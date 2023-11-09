Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Trading Up 15.6 %
Shares of Energous stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 101.27% and a negative net margin of 3,693.67%. Analysts forecast that Energous will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energous
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.