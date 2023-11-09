Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of Energous stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 101.27% and a negative net margin of 3,693.67%. Analysts forecast that Energous will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Energous by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,699 shares during the last quarter.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

