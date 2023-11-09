ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of ESAB worth $34,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,105 shares of company stock worth $152,136. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

